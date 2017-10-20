Homeowner creates amazing Halloween light show synced with 'Feel It Still'

By MB

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — A Virginia man is dazzling his community with a 16,000-light Halloween show set to music.

Brandon Bullis, of Leesburg, Virginia, turns on the lights outside his family’s home every night through Halloween Eve for a Halloween light spectacular.

Bullis, an engineer who has been decorating his home with lights since 2011, set this year’s display to “Feel It Still” by Portugal. The Man at the suggestion of his wife.

“About three weeks ago she said, ‘I heard a song today and you have to hear it,’” Bullis told ABC News. “I have to listen to it approximately 100 to 200 times when I program it, so I like to make sure that I like it.”

He explained, “It has to be something that I instinctually tap my foot to when I hear it.”

Bullis said he spent about 40 hours building the light display and 10 to 12 hours programming each minute of each song.

The rest of the 30-minute light display that runs four times every night of the week is comprised of Halloween-themed music Bullis has used in past years, like “Thriller” by Michael Jackson.

Bullis’s neighbors don’t have to worry about the sound of the music because it plays on a local radio station for visitors to listen to in their cars.

“It’s fun to see the community reaction,” Bullis said of the hundreds of visitors who come each year. “People really come out and a lot of families have made it a tradition for themselves.”

Bullis said he spends more on Halloween candy each year than he does on his power bill in the month of October.

“Our power bill increase is so minimal,” he said. “I think it’s about $20 or $25.”

Bullis and his family, which includes three children, do not charge for the light show but do accept donations. The family has raised more than $25,000 for Johns Hopkins Children’s Center in Baltimore, Maryland, since 2013, according to Bullis.

