Holiday Movies: What to Stream on Netflix and iTunes This Christmas

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — For those looking to stay indoors this Christmas, Netflix and iTunes have a bevy of holiday-themed movies to keep you occupied.

The following films are currently available on the streaming services, and users will note a variety of titles for viewers of all ages.

Netflix

A Very Murray Christmas

Christmas With the Kranks

White Christmas

Fireplace 4K: Classic Crackling Fireplace

Black Mirror: White Christmas

Pee-wee’s Playhouse: Christmas Special

Noel

Miracle on 34th Street

Love, Actually

The Radio City Christmas Spectacular

Santa Paws

DreamWorks Holiday Classics

Kung Fu Panda: Holiday

The Last Holiday

BoJack Horseman Christmas Special: Sabrina’s Christmas Wish

Ernest Saves Christmas

Small Town Santa

12 Dates of Christmas

The Legend of Frosty the Snowman

A Holiday Engagement

iTunes

A Charlie Brown Christmas

A Year Without Santa Claus

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

I Want A Dog for Christmas

Twas The Night Before Christmas

Duck the Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas

