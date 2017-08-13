HBO responds to hacker's latest release, accuses them of trying to 'generate media attention'

By Leighton Schneider

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — HBO is firing back after hackers reportedly released more episodes of the cable network’s programming before they’ve aired, accusing them of trying to get press.

A rep for HBO told ABC News in a statement, “We are not in communication with the hacker and we’re not going to comment every time a new piece of information is released.”

“It has been widely reported that there was a cyber incident at HBO,” the statement continued. “The hacker may continue to drop bits and pieces of stolen information in an attempt to generate media attention. That’s a game we’re not going to participate in.”

The cable network added in a statement that “obviously, no company wants their proprietary information stolen and released on the internet.”

“Transparency with our employees, partners, and the creative talent that works with us has been our focus throughout this incident and will remain our focus as we move forward,” the statement concluded. “This incident has not deterred us from ensuring HBO continues to do what we do best.”

Last month, HBO CEO Richard Plepler revealed that the network was hacked, compromising shows such as “Game of Thrones,” “Insecure” and “Westworld.”

A separate statement, obtained by ABC News in July, also revealed that the network immediately began “working with law enforcement and outside cybersecurity firms” once they became aware of the hack.

“Data protection is a top priority at HBO, and we take seriously our responsibility to protect the data we hold,” the statement concluded.

