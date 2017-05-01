Hacker claims to have released new Netflix episodes online, threatens other networks

By Jeanette Torres

Jojo Whilden/Netflix(NEW YORK) — A hacker or hacker group claims to have stolen and released online most of new season of Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black after it claims the streaming company did not pay its ransom demand.

The hacker or hackers, going by the name The Dark Overlord, reportedly sought unspecified blackmail to keep from releasing shows and now are threatening other networks and programmers as well.

Over the weekend, The Dark Overlord tweeted a link to file sharing site The Pirate Bay saying that it was releasing all of OITNB’s fifth season at the site, and also issued a threat, writing, “Who is next on the list? FOX, IFC, NAT GEO, and ABC. Oh, what fun we’re all going to have. We’re not playing any games anymore.”

Deadline reports that Netflix said it was “aware of the situation,” blaming the security breach on a “production vendor” used by many TV studios, which has been compromised. It also said law enforcement is involved.

Cybersecurity blog Databreaches.net claims that The Dark Overlord provided it with previews of other material in its possession, including XXX: Return of Xander Cage and Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 1, and a list of other titles it claims to have possession of. Databreaches believes the victim was a Hollywood audio post-production studio.

