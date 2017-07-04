Gas prices drop in time for Fourth of July

By Jeanette Torres

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — If you’re hitting the road on Tuesday for the Fourth of July holiday, you may be happy to hear that it’ll cost you less to fill up your tank at the pump.

The price of regular unleaded gas has dropped about three cents a gallon across the U.S. this past week, according to the latest figures from the Energy Department. The national average now stands at $2.26 a gallon.

Compared to this same time period last year, Americans are also paying three cents less a gallon than they were on July 4, 2016.

Drivers along the Gulf Coast will spend the least at the pump, with gas at just $2 a gallon in the region. The most expensive gas in the country is in California, where the price of regular unleaded is at $2.95.

