FOX Sports executive Jamie Horowitz dismissed amid sexual harassment allegations

By Eric Mollo

Joe Robbins/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Jamie Horowitz was fired as the president of FOX Sports National Networks amid sexual harassment accusations. The termination was first reported by the SportsBusiness Journal.

The Los Angeles Times reports the company has been investigating allegations of sexual harassment against Horowitz for about a week. FOX Sports president Eric Shanks addressed the move in a memo:

“Everyone at FOX Sports, no matter what role we play, or what business, function or show we contribute to — should act with respect and adhere to professional conduct at all times. These values are non-negotiable.”

Horowitz’s attorney, Patricia Glaser, claims her client was never notified by FOX Sports that he had done anything wrong. Attorneys for the company, however, called the termination “fully warranted.”

FOX Sports is a branch of 21st Century Fox, a company which has been battling a string of sexual harassment allegations over the past year.

