Ford announces recall of 1.3 million vehicles due to door latch issue

By Louis Milman

Ford(DEARBORN, Mich.) — The Ford Motor Company is recalling more than one million F-Series pickup trucks due to door latch flaws that could cause vehicle doors to unexpectedly open.

In a press release, the company says the recall affects 1.3 million vehicles, all from the 2017 model year. The vehicles affected include both the F-series and the brand’s Super Duty vehicles in North America.

The company intends to add a water shield to the side door latches, to prevent any further issues.

Ford says it is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the issue.

