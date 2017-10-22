For cheap flights, don't miss the last two deal zones of 2017

By Hallie Arias

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — The holidays are coming up fast, but it’s not too late to score some big savings on travel.

FareCompare CEO Rick Seaney said that if you want some of the “cheapest airfare prices of the year,” pick those off-peak times before Thanksgiving and Christmas.

That’s “roughly the first two weeks of November, and the first two weeks of December,” Seaney said.

But don’t wait to buy — those ticket deals are available now for both domestic and international travel.

Why are deal zone fares so cheap? Seaney said it’s down to supply and demand.

“Most people don’t want to fly during the deal zones. They want to fly at Thanksgiving or Christmas or Hanukkah or New Year’s,” Seaney said. “Because of the steep demand for travel during these holidays, prices rise steeply, too. They then plunge when travel slacks off as it does in early November and early December.”

If you’re looking for warm temperatures and sunny skies, this deal might not be for you. But for many, the advantages outweigh the need to bundle up.

“If all you care about is savings, well, it doesn’t get much better than this,” Seaney said. “There are other advantages, too: smaller (or nonexistent) crowds, which means easier access to major attractions and even restaurants. Plus, there are shorter lines at airport security and, in some hotels, cheaper room prices.”

If the timing just doesn’t work for you, though, don’t worry. Seaney said the next deal zone is just around the corner in January.

