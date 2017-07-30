Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg says, 'pay women well'

By Brittany Martinez

Facebook(LONDON) — Facebook’s chief operating officer says more needs to be done about the gender pay gap between men and women.

In an interview with the BBC, Sheryl Sandberg said “I believe everyone has inside them the ability to lead and we should let people chose that not based on their gender but on who they are and who they want to be.”

Sandberg recognized that women more than men underestimate their own worth, which prevents them from asking for a pay raise.

“We need to start paying women well and we need the public and the corporate policy to get there,” she said.

“Certainly, women applying for jobs at the same rate as men, women running for office at the same rate as men, that has got to be part of the answer.”

Sandberg also described herself as a “different” person following the death of her husband, Dave Goldberg. Since his death, she had doubled the amount of time Facebook employees can take off when an immediate family member dies.

She told the BBC, it was also important to support people and build their confidence if they wanted to come into work.

“I offer people time off, I say can we take that project off you, but when they want to be at work, let them,” Sandberg said.

