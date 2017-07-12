'Extremely strong' interest in $7.95M Maine island for sale, realtor says

By TJH

ABC News(HOPE ISLAND, Maine) — An 86-acre island off the coast of Maine with a six-bedroom, nearly 12,000-square-foot house to call home could be yours for $7.95 million.

If you want the island, you may need to act fast, according to realtor John Saint-Amour, who describes the property as a “special island kingdom.”

“The interest has been extremely strong,” Saint-Amour told ABC News. “I’m getting anywhere from 25 to 40 inquiries per day.”

Those interested in the property, known as Hope Island, range from individuals interested in purchasing the island as a “generational property for their families, to others interested in turning the island into a “destination rental island” or bed-and-breakfast, according to Saint-Amour.

The current owner, identified in property records as developer John Cacoulidis, purchased the island in 1993 for $1.3 million. The island had previously been owned by a group of family members who called the Hope Island Club, according to Saint-Amour, who handled the 1993 sale as well.

“The previous owners shared that some of the cast stayed on the island when they filmed ‘Whales of August,'” he said of the 1987 movie that starred Bette Davis, Lillian Gish and Vincent Price.

In addition to the human owners, who use the island as a year-round home, the island’s residents also include nine horses, chickens, geese and even peacocks. There also are miles of hiking trails on the island and “spectacular views,” according to Saint-Amour.

“The main house sits on an elevated site that offers dramatic, sweeping views … over the islands of Casco Bay and the Atlantic Ocean,” he said. “The balance of the [main house] is really designed as open space that is an ideal venue for entertaining friends and family.”

The island is located about a 25-minute boat ride from Portland, which is appealing with its dining and international airport. The island is also equipped for a helicopter landing and has roadways with lampposts to accommodate cars.

Saint-Amour said the current owners were focused on water activities and wildlife, so there are a boathouse, a pier and eight ponds, but no swimming pool or tennis court.

The property is prohibited by zoning regulations from being turned into a hotel or resort.

Saint-Amour said of the island’s current owners, “Over 24 years they have thoroughly wrapped their arms around the island as a very special place. I think it’d be their desire for a family or extended family to buy it and continue that legacy, that’d probably make them very happy but they realize another buyer would have potential plans for the property.”

