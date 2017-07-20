Elon Musk says he received verbal approval to build underground hyperloop

By Louis Milman

Photo: Hyperloop One/Tesla(NEW YORK) — Elon Musk tweeted on Thursday that his Boring Company has received verbal approval to build an hyperloop connecting a number of major cities along the East Coast of the United States.

Musk and the company have touted the possibility of untrafast travel via hyperloop system for years. On Thursday, Musk said that a trip from New York City to Washington, D.C. could be made in just 29 minutes if his vision comes to life.

City center to city center in each case, with up to a dozen or more entry/exit elevators in each city — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 20, 2017

Musk later clarified that there remains much work before formal approval is given to build the hyperloop, but that he remained optimistic that it would happen in the near future.

Still a lot of work needed to receive formal approval, but am optimistic that will occur rapidly — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 20, 2017

Musk first released the concept of the hyperloop in 2013.

