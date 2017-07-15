EasyJet eyeing Austria for post-Brexit base

By Suzie Liu

easyJet(VIENNA) — A U.K.-based airline is jetting off to Austria after Brexit.

EasyJet plans on setting up a new company, easyJet Europe, in Vienna after the U.K. leaves the European Union.

In order for the company to keep flying between EU member states after Brexit, easyJet must have an air-operator certificate in a member country, according to the BBC.

EasyJet said its application was “well-advanced.”

In a statement, easyJet said: “While the new structure will protect all of easyJet’s current flying rights within Europe, easyJet will continue to push for the U.K. and EU to reach an aviation agreement which, at a minimum, will enable flights between the U.K. and EU.”

A spokeswoman for Prime Minister Theresa May told the BBC that the government is working to achieve the best deal for business.

