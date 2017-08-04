Dunkin' Donuts opens store with shorter name

By Suzie Liu

Dunkin’ Donuts(PASADENA, Calif.) — Dunkin’ Donuts may be dropping the second half of its name.

A new location in Pasadena, California, will simply be called Dunkin’. The parent company, Dunkin’ Brands Inc., said this is a test.

“As part of our efforts to reinforce that Dunkin’ Donuts is a beverage-led brand and coffee leader, we will be testing signage in a few locations that refer to the brand simply as ‘Dunkin,’ ” according to a statement given to Nation’s Restaurant News.

There are more than 12,000 Dunkin’ Donuts locations worldwide. Last fall, the company announced that it would be focusing its menu on beverages.

