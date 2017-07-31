Dow scores another record as stocks close mostly lower

By Kelly Terez

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — The Dow Jones Industrial Average reached a new record on Monday, while the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 posted declines.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 60.81 (+0.28 percent) to finish at 21,891.12.

The Nasdaq slid 26.55 (-0.42 percent) to close at 6,348.12, while the S&P 500 finished at 2,470.30, down 1.80 (-0.07 percent) from its open.

Crude oil was over 1 percent higher with prices at $50 per barrel.

Winners and Losers: Discovery Communications Inc. is set to buy Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. in a $14.6 billion deal. Shares of Scripps were about 1 percent higher with Discovery tumbling 8 percent.

Shares of Facebook, Inc. sunk 2 percent after Pivotal Research downgraded its rating from hold to sell.

