Dow posts ninth straight record close

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — The Dow Jones Industrial Average reaches yet another all-time high as U.S. stocks close in the green.

The Dow gained 25.61 (+0.12 percent) to finish at 22,118.42, a ninth straight record.

The Nasdaq climbed 32.21 (+0.51 percent) to close at 6,383.77, while the S&P 500 finished at 2,480.91, up 4.08 (+0.16 percent) from its open.

Crude oil was 0.5 percent higher with prices at $49 per barrel.

Winners and Losers: Tyson Foods, Inc. reported better-than-expected earnings and sales in the third-quarter, sending shares to climb 5.7 percent.

Shares of Apple Inc. jumped 1.6 percent after a Bloomberg report revealed the company is planning to release a smartwatch that can connect to cellular networks.

