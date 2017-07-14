Dow hits another record as stocks close higher

By Kelly Terez

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Another record close for the Dow as Wall Street closed higher on Friday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 84.65 (+0.39 percent) to finish at 21,637.74.

The Nasdaq gained 38.03 (+0.61 percent) to close at 6,312.47, while the S&P 500 finished at 2,459.27, up 11.44 (+0.47 percent) from its open.

Crude oil was over 1 percent higher with prices at $47 per barrel.

Winners and Losers: Shares of Sprint Corp. soared 4 percent after the Wall Street Journal reported the company’s chairman, Masayoshi Son, met with Warren Buffett about an investment.

Weaker-than-expected earnings and a downgrade by JP Morgan caused CyberArk Software Ltd. to tumble 16 percent.

Source:: Business News