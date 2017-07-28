Dow hits a new high as US stocks close mostly lower

By Kelly Terez

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Wall Street closed mostly lower on Friday despite the Dow Jones Industrial Average reaching a new record.

The Dow gained 33.76 (+0.15 percent) to finish at 21,830.31.

The Nasdaq slid 7.51 (-0.12 percent) to close at 6,374.68, while the S&P 500 finished at 2,472.10, down 3.32 (-0.13 percent) from its open.

Crude oil was over 1 percent higher with prices at $50 per barrel.

Winners and Losers: Shares of Amazon.com sunk 2.5 percent after the e-commerce giant reported earnings last quarter that were below investors’ expectations.

Starbucks Corporation also had a bad day with shares sinking more than 9 percent after the company cut its forecast.

Second quarter earnings that exceeded expectations helped Boston Beer Company’s stock climb about 14 percent.

