Coffee recalled for containing Viagra-like ingredient

By Jeanette Torres

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Good to the last drop or the best part of waking up?

KXAS-TV reports that a Food and Drug Administration lab analysis detected a drug that is structurally similar to the active ingredient in Viagra in a coffee product made by a north Texas company.

Bestherbs Coffee LLC, in Grand Prairie, issued a voluntary nationwide recall of its “New of Kopi Jantan Tradisional Herbs Coffee” after the FDA notice.

The ingredient in question, desmethyl carbodenafil, may react with nitrates found in some prescription drugs, dangerously lowering blood pressure, and poses a risk to men with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol or heart disease.

The coffee was sold online. Anyone who purchased the coffee can return it to the Bestherbs office for a full refund.

