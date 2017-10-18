Burger King takes stand against bullying in fascinating new ad

By Louis Milman

Photo by Dave Rowland/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Burger King released a three-minute video on Tuesday that highlights the prevalence of bullying in society.

The video, filmed at a California location of the fast food chain by hidden camera, shows the results of a social experiment in which a high school junior is bullied in full view of patrons.

The ad is timed to come out during National Bullying Prevention Month. In contrast to the bullying of the teen, Burger King employees are seen “bullying” the brand’s Whopper Jr. The video shows what happens, as some patrons are more likely to speak up about a damaged sandwich than the bullying happening in front of them.

Some customers, however, do speak up and offer heartwarming and inspirational messages in the fight against bullying.

The company cites nonprofit organization No Bully, which says that 30 percent of school kids worldwide are bullied each year.

At the end of the video, Burger King urges viewers to “visit NoBully.org to learn how you can take a stand against bullying.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Business News