Bend the elbow with "Game of Thrones"-themed Bend The Knee Ale

By Jeanette Torres

Brewery Ommegang(NEW YORK) — What better way to toast your season 7 debut viewing party Sunday night than with the latest official Game of Thrones beer?

Brewery Ommegang is commemorating the coming conflict between the great houses of Westeros with its latest in the HBO series-themed line: Bend the Knee Golden Ale.

From the company that bottled previous Thrones brews like Take The Black Stout, Iron Throne and Three-Eyed Raven, Bend the Knee is a, “bold and elegant ale brewed with honey,” and “fit for a king…or queen.”

The beer will be available both on draft and in a series of three collectible black bottles, adorned with the crest of the three Great Houses: Stark, Targaryen or Lannister.

What’s more, Winter is coming: That is to say a white ale called “Winter Is Here,” which will be available in the fall both on draft, or paired alongside previously released Fire and Blood Red Ale in a collectible gift pack complete with a commemorative glass.

