Amazon to host nation's largest job fair as part of 'Jobs Day'

By Louis Milman

Amazon(NEW YORK) — Amazon plans to hold the largest job fair in the country next month as it posts thousands of jobs across its fulfillment network, the company announced Wednesday.

According to a press release, Amazon is going to make 50,000 jobs available, and ten of the company’s fulfillment centers will be open on August 2 for its first Jobs Day. The event will include tours and information sessions, and those who attend can learn about working for the company, as well as technology used in fulfilling orders.

“The company plans to make thousands of on-the-spot job offers to qualified candidates who apply on-site as part of Amazon Jobs Day,” the press release says.

Amazon VP of Worldwide Operations Human Resources John Olsen said the company is “excited to be creating great jobs that offer highly-competitive wages, benefits starting on day one and the chance for employees to go back to school through our Career Choice program.”

Those hired to work in Amazon’s fulfillment network would be responsible for picking, packing and shipping customer orders. More than 10,000 of the jobs, Amazon says, will be part-time jobs.

The events will take place in across the country in cities as large as Baltimore and Oklahoma City and as small as Kenosha, Wisc., and Etna, Ohio. For a full list of locations, check Amazon’s website.

