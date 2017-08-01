Airbnb hosts contest for out-of-this-world solar eclipse stay

By David Rind

Allexxandar/iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — The excitement about the upcoming solar eclipse has reached new heights with the launch of an Airbnb contest that includes a private flight for the winner to view the rare event.

Airbnb announced Tuesday that a contest winner will be “among the first to witness the solar eclipse before it crosses the United States for the first time in 99 years.”

Accommodations for the winner, plus a guest, will be in a luxury tent outside of Bend, Oregon, complete with observation deck and a variety of telescopes. The winner will arrive August 20, the eve

of the eclipse.

Early the next morning, the winners will board a private jet and head to the Pacific coastline, “moving directly into the moon’s shadow. While in flight, guests will be suspended within the path of

totality, potentially extending eclipse viewing by up to one minute (relative to viewing time on the ground).”

The aircraft will then attempt to fly over Lincoln City, Oregon, where the eclipse will make first landfall.

Guests will also have access to a world-renowned astrophysicist, a National Geographic photographer and science journalist.

“Under a blanket of stars, Dr. [Jedidah] Isler will share insights about the sun, moon, and stars beyond, before Babak [Tafreshi] leads guests through a workshop on how to capture National

Geographic-worthy photos of the rare event,” Airbnb said.

Hopefuls can enter the contest by, in 550 characters or less, answering the question “On August 21, 2017, millions of people will come together across the U.S. to experience a rare astronomical

event: a total solar eclipse. Tell us why you think this is bringing people together, and why you want to be a part of it.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Business News